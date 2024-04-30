Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp believes Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is the best player in the Premier League after the Magpies star stretched his purple patch of form at the weekend.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward went into Saturday’s home clash with Sheffield United on the back of a run of seven goals in as many games and he added to his ever-growing tally with a well-taken brace that helped Newcastle to a 5-1 win that condemned the Blades to relegation into the Championship. The double strike means Isak has 23 goals in 36 games in all competitions this season and only Cole Palmer and Erling Haaland have scored more than Isak’s 19 Premier League goals during the campaign.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Magpies manager Eddie Howe discussed Isak’s standing, saying: “I'm not overly analysing every striker in world football, I'm focused very much on my team so I'm not the best person qualified to give that opinion but the big question is would I swap him with anyone else? No I wouldn't. When you look at his age profile, what's to come and look at his attributes and qualities, he's some talent.”

Redknapp also threw his backing behind Isak as he continues to enjoy the best run of form since he joined Newcastle in a £63m move from Real Sociedad in the early weeks of the 2022/23 season.

The former Spurs and West Ham manager does not believe there is a better player in the Premier League right now - but stressed Howe must have been left frustrated as his side’s progress has been hampered by defensive injuries throughout the season.