Another Newcastle United academy star caught the eye on the international stage last week.

15-year-old defender Lesecond Yeutembip made his international debut for England Under-15s and scored in an 8-0 win against Turkey Under-15s on Friday. The teenager joined Newcastle after leaving Charlton Athletic last summer.

Following his arrival on Tyneside, Yeutembip wrote: “Excited to announce that l’ve officially signed with @nufc! Grateful beyond words for this opportunity.

“Huge thanks to my family, especially my mom, and to all the coaches who’ve supported me along the way. All praise to God-now it’s time to get to work!”

After progressing at Newcastle over the past few months, the young defender was rewarded with an international call-up. And it was an opportunity he certainly made the most of as he scored England’s seventh goal after coming on as a half-time substitute.

Afterwards, he took to Instagram to post a photo of him celebrating his goal along with the caption: “Proud to have made my international debut, capped with my first international goal 🦁❤️.”

Newcastle United represented at international level

Yeutembip is the latest player to represent Newcastle at international level for England. Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall have all been capped for England at senior level while playing for Newcastle.

Lewis Miley has been capped at Under-21s level at just 18-years-old while Leo Shahar, Sean Neave and Trevan Sanusi have all been capped at Under-18s level for England.

Newcastle United’s academy bolstered

With Newcastle’s scouting network expanding in recent seasons with a particular focus on recruiting young academy-level players with high potential, there has been an influx of young players from across the country and beyond.

Although senior signings have not been forthcoming in recent transfer windows, Newcastle have recruited dozens of players at academy level. Even in the most recent winter transfer window, The Magpies signed 18-year-olds Baran Yildiz, Kyle Fitzgerald and Fraser Harper.

The club have also agreed a deal to sign Georgian forward Vakhtang Salia arrive from Dinamo Tbilisi once he turns 18 in August.

The additions of players like Shahar and Sanusi from Wolverhampton Wanderers’ and Birmingham City’s academy last season have been success stories for the club. Both players are now established at Under-21s level despite being 17 and Sanusi also made his senior debut for the club in the FA Cup third round win over Bromley at St James’ Park last month.

In younger age groups, Yeutembip was one of many new additions to Newcastle’s academy this season. The club also recruited CJ Afumuzor from Portsmouth, Aaron Epia from Everton, Kayden Lucas from Clevedon Town and Ezra Tika-Lemba from West Ham United to name a few.

Youth recruitment is something sporting director Paul Mitchell has highlighted as a crucial part of Newcastle’s progress as a club. It is also important in helping combat Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules as the club found out last summer through the sale of teenager Yankuba Minteh and academy graduate Elliot Anderson for £33million and £35million respectively.