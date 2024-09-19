Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson has landed a new managerial role in League Two.

The 40-year-old has been appointed as Carlisle United’s new permanent head coach following the dismissal of Paul Simpson last month.

Williamson made 169 appearances for Newcastle between 2010 and 2016 before moving to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Oxford United and then Gateshead, where he started his managerial career alongside playing in 2019. After guiding The Heed to National League North Promotion and an FA Trophy final during his time at the club, Williamson left Tyneside to join League Two outfit MK Dons last season.

Williamson led MK Dons to the League Two play-offs but they were ultimately beaten 8-1 on aggregate by Crawley Town in the semi-final. Now Williamson has returned to the north of England once again after Carlisle triggered a release clause in his MK Dons contract.

He leaves MK Dons sitting 20th in the League Two table and arrives at a struggling Carlisle side who sit 22nd having lost five of their opening six League Two matches.

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Rob Elliot replaced Williamson as Gateshead manager last year and has enjoyed a successful spell since. Elliot helped Gateshead win the FA Trophy for the first time and finish inside the play-off places only to be denied participation due to a ground dispute.