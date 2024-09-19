Howard Webb admits ‘error’ in controversial Newcastle United VAR decision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Howard Webb has provided a surprising update on the controversial VAR decision that denied Bournemouth a very late win against Newcastle United last month.

The Magpies remain unbeaten in the Premier League and currently sit 3rd in the table behind only Manchester City and Arsenal. However, they do have a very late VAR decision to thank for that as officials chalked off a very late Dango Ouattara winner for Bournemouth in their meeting at the Vitality Stadium last month.

Ouattara, along with the majority on the south coast and watching at home on TV, thought he had secured all three points for Bournemouth with a very late header past Nick Pope. However, the goal was ruled-out by VAR after the technology had judged that the ball had struck the Cherries man on the arm prior to nestling into the back of the goal.

Referee David Coote was told to overturn his decision by VAR without the need to consult a pitchside monitor.

Referee David Coote was told to overturn his decision by VAR without the need to consult a pitchside monitor. Explained as a ‘factual’ handball decision, the current rules do not dictate that a referee needs to view the decision on a monitor, with the VAR officials able to make the decision from Stockley Park using the technology provided.

That call has remained one of the Premier League’s most contentious decisions to date this season and Howard Webb has admitted that he doesn’t believe the images were ‘conclusive enough’ for the VAR to intervene and disallow the goal on that occasion.

Speaking on the Premier League’s Mic’d Up show, Webb said: “In this situation, the ball strikes Ouattara's shoulder, upper-arm area. It's hard to be totally conclusive as to exactly where.

“Now, the VAR looked at this and decided that, in his professional opinion, that was in the area of the arm that has to be penalised below the bottom of the armpit. That's the important reference point. I don't think that's conclusive enough to intervene.

“Equally, if the goal had been disallowed by the on-field officials handball, I don't think there's evidence here to say that there's no handball either. So again, it goes back to 'referee's call'.

“It's an important concept. And for those factual matters you need evidence. It's very clear that the on-field call is wrong, I don't think we have it here.”