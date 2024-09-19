Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When Joe Willock broke down injured against Nottingham Forest, many feared the worst for the midfielder.

The 25-year-old’s 2023-24 campaign was plagued by various injury issues as he was ruled out of 33 games in total. When handed his first competitive start in almost five months against Forest at the City Ground, things couldn’t have started much better for Willock as he scored inside the opening 20 seconds.

That initial joy was ultimately short-lived as he lasted less than 15 minutes before being forced off with a thigh issue. Head coach Eddie Howe admitted it ‘didn’t look good’ for Willock as he faced another spell on the sidelines.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

But after sitting out the 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur, Willock used the international break to recover and quickly get back in contention for the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers. He was part of a half-time triple change alongside Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali at Molineux as the trio helped The Magpies come from 1-0 down to win the match 2-1 and continue their strong start to the Premier League season.

Willock’s quick recovery given his history comes as a major boost for Newcastle, who are still nursing several injury issues. Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman are long-term absentees while Callum Wilson and Lewis Miley are understood to be closing in on returns after missing all of pre-season with respective back and metatarsal injuries.

Joe Willock scored against Nottingham Forest on his previous start for Newcastle. | Getty Images

Willock’s importance to Newcastle with the athleticism and drive he brings to the midfield can make him one of the most effective tools at Howe’s disposal on his day. The former Arsenal youngster played just over 45 minutes on Sunday yet still created five chances, more than any other player in the match.

Willock also set up the all-important winner converted by Barnes in the closing stages to make it 10 points out of a possible 12 to start the new season.

While the results have been there for Newcastle, the performances are still very much a work in progress. Yet every time Willock has entered the pitch so far this season he has been a breath of fresh air and helped transform Howe’s side in the middle of the park.

He hasn’t started in the Premier League since his injury in Newcastle’s 1-0 win at Craven Cottage back in April, now is the time for him to return at Fulham this weekend.

Barnes is an obvious contender to start particularly after his impact so far this season and with question marks over Alexander Isak’s fitness. But Tonali is another who, like Willock, has positively impacted every game he’s been involved in since his return to action.

He was the best player on the park at Forest and came off the bench against Spurs and Wolves to help turn the game in Newcastle’s favour. The passage of play in the second half at Molineux with Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar that almost resulted in a chance for Anthony Gordon was some of the best football Newcastle have played so far this season.

Joelinton and Sean Longstaff will play important roles for Newcastle this season. But based on current form, Tonali and Willock deserve an opportunity to shine from the start against Fulham this Saturday as Newcastle look to continue their best Premier League start in 29 years.