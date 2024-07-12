Newcastle United strike 'unbelievable' deal after shock AC Milan call-up
Aidan Harris, Dylan Charlton, Anthony Munda, twin brothers Harry and Rory Powell, Johnny Emerson, Sean Neave, Scott Bailey, Josh Donaldson, Adam Harrison and Darren Palmer have all signed pro deals after progressing through the academy set-up.
Supporters may be familiar with Harris after he was handed a shock first-team call-up to the Champions League squad for the group stage opener at AC Milan back in September 2023. Harris was named on the bench for the trip to the San Siro.
The 17-year-old went on to make his non-competitive debut for Newcastle from the bench in an 8-0 defeat against the A-League All Stars in Melbourne back in May.
After signing his professional contract, Harris told the club website: “It’s an unbelievable feeling to sign my first professional contract with Newcastle United.
“It means a lot with it being with my boyhood team as I’ve grown up loving the club and it’s so surreal that I’m officially a professional footballer for the club.
“My footballing journey started seven years ago and it’s been absolutely incredible. I don’t have any regrets and, so far, I’ve made the most of the opportunities I’ve been given. There’s been low points in my career but they’ve taught me more than the highs ever could so I’m grateful for both.