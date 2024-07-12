Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from across the Premier League.

Manchester United are reportedly prioritising the signings of three players as they look to boost their defensive ranks during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils enjoyed a successful end to last season as they claimed a shock FA Cup Final win against arch rivals Manchester City to ensure they secured a place in the coming season’s Europa League and left Newcastle United to contemplate a season without competing in European competition. With two major trophies in his first two seasons in charge at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag is said to be keen to continue building momentum and is close to landing one of his prime transfer targets after the Red Devils signalled their intention to trigger a release clause in the contract of Bologna and Netherlands forward Joshua Zirkzee.

However, there is also believed to be a determination to strengthen at the other end of the pitch following the departure of veteran defender Raphael Varane. The France international is reportedly closing in on a move to Serie A newcomers Como after his Red Devils contract came to a close at the end of last season.

Ten Hag is also reportedly in talks with Jonny Evans as he looks to extend his second stint at Old Trafford but he could be joined by at least two other defenders after Sky Sports News revealed the 13-time Premier League champions were ‘working on’ three separate deals.

Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt is described as a ‘strong option’ to join the Red Devils as they edge closer to an agreement over a £35m deal that would see the Dutch star reunited with his former Ajax head coach at Old Trafford. Talks remain ongoing over a £42m move for Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro, despite the young centre-back reportedly stating his preference for a move to La Liga champions Real Madrid.

The third option is Everton and England centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, who is said to have been the subject of two unsuccessful bids from the Red Devils in recent weeks as the Toffees remain firm in their demands for a £75m fee for the former Carlisle United academy product.

Manchester City departure to be confirmed ‘within 24 hours’

A deal that would take Manchester City striker Liam Delap to Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town is said to be imminent.

The Tractor Boys have already been active in the transfer market as they prepare for their first top flight season in over two decades after ending last season as runners-up in the Championship. The Portman Road club saw off competition from clubs in England and Scotland to secure the free transfer addition of West Ham United defender Ben Johnson and completed an £18m deal for Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson after he enjoyed a successful loan spell in Suffolk last season.

A striker is also high on the agenda for Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna and he is now close to securing a frontman as a £20m deal for City youngster Liam Delap draws ever closer. There is an expectation the deal could well be concluded within the next 24 hours as the former Stoke City, Preston North End and Hull City loan star is set to be handed a chance to add to the two Premier League appearances he made earlier in his City career.