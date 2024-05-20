Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Several Premier League clubs are interested in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Newcastle United transfer target Benjamin Sesko has been offered a new contract following an impressive first season at RB Leipzig.

The 20-year-old forward scored 18 goals in 42 appearances in his first season at Leipzig and has a number of clubs monitoring him ahead of the summer transfer window. Prior to his move to Leipzig, Newcastle held discussions with the player’s representatives over a potential move from Red Bull Salzburg but a deal failed to materialise as he joined the Bundesliga outfit instead.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

But with a release clause worth around £43million in his contract, Leipzig are keen to tie Sesko down to a new deal. The player’s agent Elvis Basanovic was spotted at Old Trafford as he took to social media to write: “Just an ordinary day in @PremierLeague office.”

Basanovic has previously teased Newcastle’s interest on social media as he posted a photo in Newcastle International Airport with the caption ‘destination?’ via the Pro Transfer Agency Instagram account before following it up with a photo of Newcastle’s Quayside. He later deleted the photos from his Instagram story.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Sesko has been subject to two bids from Saudi Pro League clubs. “ Benjamin Šeško has received already two bids from Saudi Pro League clubs,” he tweeted. “Understand despite huge financial proposals, Sesko has absolutely NO plans to go to Saudi. “Leipzig offered him new deal as revealed, while Premier League clubs keep pushing.”