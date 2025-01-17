Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United midfielder Jamie Miley was straight back into action following his recall from Newport County this week.

Newcastle opted to cut Miley’s loan spell at the League Two club short this week, triggering a January break clause on Monday that saw the 20-year-old return to Tyneside.

Miley joined Newport County on a planned season-long loan deal that has now been brought to a premature end after just three starts and three substitute appearances in League Two during an injury-hit spell. It was the 20-year-old’s first taste of competitive senior football having featured for Newcastle’s first-team in pre-season.

Miley was at St James’ Park on Sunday as he watched his younger brother Lewis score in a 3-1 win for Newcastle against Bromley in the FA Cup third round. And he has now returned to action for Newcastle’s Under-21s side, starting the 4-2 Premier League 2 defeat at Southampton on Friday afternoon.

The match saw Garang Kuol score his first goal in Newcastle colours two years after his arrival from Central Coast Mariners - he is another player who could leave on loan this month.

Miley featured for Newcastle’s first team in pre-season, playing against Hull City, Urawa Red Diamonds and Girona before leaving on loan.

The 20-year-old has been subject to permanent transfer interest from various EFL clubs this month as Newcastle now prepare to make a decision on his future.

When asked about the situation regarding players out on loan and potential recalls, Howe told The Gazette: “We'll wait and see what happens with all the loan players.

“We'll make decisions based on the players' needs and our needs. Jamie had an injury-hit period with Newport but is someone that we really respect.”