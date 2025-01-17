Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Premier League have confirmed the match officials for Saturday’s match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The game at St James’ Park (12:30pm kick-off) will be refereed by Stuart Attwell as Newcastle look to break a record and win 10 consecutive games in all competitions. Attwell will be assisted by Constantine Hatzidakis and Natalie Aspinall with Dean Whitestone as fourth official.

Attwell was in charge of Newcastle’s 4-0 win at Ipswich Town last month as part of the side’s current winning run. Alexander Isak scored a hat-trick in the match with his first goal subject to a lengthy VAR check before being allowed.

Attwell’s last involvement in a Newcastle match at St James’ Park was when he was on VAR duty for the 3-3 draw against Liverpool. The match saw both Liverpool and Newcastle have penalty protests blocked after Attwell’s VAR checks.

He was also on VAR duty for the same fixture last season which saw Virgil van Dijk shown a straight red card and banned following a VAR check. A couple of months later he was referee for Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Anthony Gordon’s winning goal in the match was branded a ‘disgrace’ by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with Attwell allowing the goal to stand and three separate VAR checks for offside, a foul by Joelinton and the ball going out of play, failing to overturn the decision.

Peter Bankes will be video assistant referee for this match, assisted by Stuart Burt. Banks has officiated two Newcastle matches so far this season with both ending in defeat for Eddie Howe’s side.

The Magpies head into the game fresh from a 3-0 home win against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Howe’s side have scored three or more goals in each of their last six matches at St James’ Park but have not beaten Bournemouth in the Premier League since Howe took charge.