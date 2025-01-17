Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fabian Schar remains a doubt for Newcastle United heading into Saturday’s Premier League match against Bournemouth at St James’ Park (12:30pm kick-off).

The defender missed Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers due to illness but has since returned to training ahead of Newcastle’s match against The Cherries. The Magpies will be looking to break a club record and claim a 10th successive win in all competitions.

But head coach Eddie Howe claimed Schar is ‘not 100%’ heading into the match with a late fitness call set to be made on Friday. It could see Sven Botman keep his place alongside Dan Burn in defence.

Botman has made three starts since returning from a 10-month ACL injury absence with Newcastle winning all three and keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Schar, who missed the wins at Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal due to suspension, started his first match of 2025 against Bromley in the FA Cup last weekend before succumbing to illness.

Providing an update on the defender, Howe said: “Fabi trained yesterday but was not 100% himself in terms of his wellbeing. Nasty cough, I think he had a nasty illness, so we'll see how he's recovered today and then make a decision whether he's fit enough to be involved.”

Nick Pope remains sidelined with a knee injury while Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles and Harvey Barnes have been ruled out of the upcoming matches due to their respective injuries.

The Magpies host Bournemouth looking to make it 10 wins in a row but Howe is yet to beat his former club in five attempts in the Premier League with four draws and one defeat.