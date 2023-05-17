Toney could be facing an extended ban of up to six-months after being charged with 262 breaches of football’s betting rules. The offences date back to when Toney was a Newcastle player on loan at Scunthorpe United in 2017.

Ahead of the disciplinary heading, Toney accepted breaking betting rules and is set to find out his punishment after a six-month wait. Toney missed out on the England World Cup squad back in November after the initial allegations against him came to light.

Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier was banned for 10-weeks while at Atletico Madrid after breaching betting rules. Should Toney be charged, he will miss the start of the 2023-24 campaign and England’s June internationals.

The 27-year-old made his England debut in the 2-0 win over Ukraine back in March as a late substitute for Harry Kane. That remains his only Three Lions appearance to date.

England face Malta and North Macedonia in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers next month with in-form Magpies striker Callum Wilson looking to regain his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad after scoring 10 goals since losing his place to Toney in the last international break.

