Former Newcastle United transfer target Jesse Lingard is set for a surprise move to the K-League with FC Seoul.

Lingard has completed the first part of his medical and is expected to complete the second part on Tuesday prior to signing for the club on a two-year deal, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 31-year-old left Premier League side Nottingham Forest at the end of the 2022-23 season after struggling to make an impact at the City Ground. Lingard was released by Man United and joined Forest on a free transfer following the club's promotion to the Premier League.

But the 32-time England international failed to register a goal or assist in 17 Premier League appearances for Forest and was released after just one season.

Lingard trained with West Ham United over the summer having had a successful loan spell at the London Stadium previously. He leaves Premier League football having scored 29 goals in 182 appearances in the competition.

Two years ago, the attacking-midfielder agreed to join Newcastle late in the January transfer window only for Man United to block the move.

Lingard revealed on the Diary of a CEO Podcast: “I wanted to go on loan again in January because I wasn’t playing again. Newcastle was on the cards in January. The deal was done - everything - but the [Manchester] United squad was not big enough.