Callum Wilson has revealed his frustrations at not being able to battle Alexander Isak for a starting spot this season. Wilson’s return to fitness on Saturday was counterbalanced by Isak suffering a groin injury which kept him out of the clash against Luton Town.

It’s far from the first time this season that Eddie Howe has not been able to pick between both of his first-choice strikers and Wilson believes their respective injury issues has been a frustrating issue for his manager.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Wilson said: “I was out for a while and worked hard in rehab to a good level. The way it worked out Alex was injured again and I am coming back and we haven’t crossed paths all season. Which is frustrating because it is nice to have that competition to push each other and also that rotation.

“We have been yo-yoing all season in different positions. It is frustrating for us and everyone no more so than the manager. You want a fit squad and we have a really good team and options but not this season.”

Wilson has netted seven league goals this season, trailing Isak by three in the charts so far this term. Anthony Gordon has also netted seven times in the Premier League, but the former Everton man left St James’ Park on crutches after twisting his ankle against the Hatters.