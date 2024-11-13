Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Miguel Almiron has been linked with a ‘dream’ move away from Newcastle United, according to reports in Argentina.

River Plate are reportedly interested in signing the Newcastle winger during the winter transfer window, according to various reports from Argentina.

Almiron has started just one Premier League match for Newcastle since March and has fallen behind Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and now Joelinton in the winger pecking order. The 30-year-old has been linked with a move away since last January following talks with Saudi Pro League clubs but a deal failed to materialise.

MLS side Charlotte FC also held talks regarding a move for Almiron but were unable to meet Newcastle’s £15million valuation of the player, whose contract expires in 2026. The Paraguayan has also been linked with a move to Premier League club Fulham.

While Almiron is settled on Tyneside, having scored 30 goals in 214 appearances for Newcastle, the opportunity of regular first-team football and the allure of River Plate could tempt him to return to South America. With an average attendance of 83,812 at the Estadio Monumental in 2024, River Plate are the best-supported home side in world football.

And Almiron is understood to be a boyhood River Plate fan and even has a tattoo inspired by the club over his left shoulder blade.

A report from TyC Sports in Argentina credits Almiron with saying (translated from Spanish): "When I was a kid I watched all the [River Plate] games, I was a big fan because my father's family is Argentine.

“Whenever I can and when the schedule allows it, I watch the games with my family. I always wanted to play for River, it is one of my greatest dreams.”