Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Premier League referee David Coote has been suspended by PGMOL after a leaked video showed him criticising Liverpool and former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coote has reportedly admitted that a video that surfaced on X on Monday in which he uses expletives to describe Liverpool and Klopp is genuine. The video was recorded several years ago and has resulted in a suspension for Coote pending further investigation.

It has also raised questions of bias and agendas from match officials and in turn, the integrity of the Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL). Liverpool supporters have also highlighted several contentious decisions made by Coote that have gone against their side over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coote was fourth official for Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Newcastle United at Anfield in 2022 which saw Alexander Isak have a goal disallowed by VAR before Liverpool scored a 98th-minute winner. Coote also refereed the 2023 Carabao Cup final as Newcastle were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United.

Overall, Coote’s recent matches involving Newcastle have seen decisions go in The Magpies’ favour. This season, Coote was referee as AFC Bournemouth had a potential late winner against Newcastle disallowed.

Although Coote allowed Dango Ouattara’s goal at the time, VAR ultimately overturned the decision. Coote’s last match in charge at St James’ Park was a 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur during the 2022-23 season, he was also fourth official for Newcastle’s 2-1 win at Spurs that same season.

The official was video assistant referee for Newcastle’s 4-3 win over West Ham United back in March. That match saw Newcastle come from 3-1 behind to win with VAR awarding them two penalties, both of which were converted by Alexander Isak. Harvey Barnes then scored twice late on to complete the comeback win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both of Newcastle’s penalties in the match saw Anthony Gordon go down by getting in the way of a West Ham player attempting to clear the ball.

That same game also saw West Ham score a controversial goal as Mohammed Kudus made it 2-1 while Newcastle defender Fabian Schar was on the ground with a head injury. Gordon was sent off in the same match for a second bookable offence in stoppage time.

The Hammers are next up for Newcastle at St James’ Park following the international break.