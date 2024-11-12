Newcastle United star snubbed for £20m transfer target that had already agreed St James' Park move
The Burnley goalkeeper has been called up following Aaron Ramsdale’s withdrawal due to injury. The 22-year-old joins Dean Henderson and Jordan Pickford as England’s goalkeeper options in the upcoming Nations League matches against Greece and Republic of Ireland.
Trafford is yet to make his senior debut for England but helped the Under-21s side win the European Championships last summer without conceding a goal and saving a stoppage-time penalty in the final. He was called up to the England squad for the 3-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James’ Park back in June.
Shortly after that, Trafford was subject to a rejected £16million bid from Newcastle with Burnley holding out for £20million. The goalkeeper was also understood to have agreed personal terms to make the move to St James’ Park but the clubs were unable to agree on a fee.
While Newcastle’s summer interest in the player ultimately cooled, he remains on their radar heading into 2025. Trafford has been selected over Pope despite the Newcastle goalkeeper conceding fewer goals than any ever-present Englishman in the Premier League so far this season.
Pope was part of the England squad during the October international break but hasn’t earned a cap since the 3-3 draw with Germany back in 2022.
Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento are part of the England squad this November. Gordon arrived at St George’s Park after taking a knock in the 3-1 win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday while Hall and Livramento will be looking to earn their first senior caps.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.