Wilson signed for Newcastle for £20million following relegation with AFC Bournemouth in 2020. He has since scored 30 goals in 67 Premier League appearances for The Magpies, including 10 so far this season.

The striker had visited St James’ Park three times during his time at The Cherries playing under current Magpies boss Eddie Howe. And Wilson admitted he felt ‘jealous’ of the Newcastle players for getting to play in front of the St James’ Park crowd every other game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I played against Newcastle before and wow, when they scored the noise, I was like 'I'm jealous now' because if I'm celebrating [a goal], that needs to be me,” he told Ian Wright via Premier League Productions.

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United shoots during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on April 15, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

“So when the Newcastle situation come around, I'm like boom, I'm going there. I want the No. 9 shirt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Wilson scoring 12 goals during his first season on Tyneside, he had to wait almost a year to play his first game and score his first goal in front of a full St James’ Park due to the Covid-19 hit 2020-21 campaign being played almost entirely behind closed doors.

But it was well-timed as it marked his first season wearing the iconic Newcastle No. 9 shirt. Wilson donned the No. 13 shirt during his first season at Newcastle before swapping to No. 9 as its former occupant Joelinton switched to No. 7.

The No. 9 shirt at Newcastle brings with it a lot of expectation to score goals and lead the line well. It has been worn by club greats such as Alan Shearer, Jackie Milburn and Malcolm Macdonald to name a few.

But Wilson has welcomed the added pressure and expectation that comes with the shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No [it’s not too heavy for me],” he added. “I thought, it's my time in the light, let me produce my own memories in this shirt and in my mind that's what is happening.”