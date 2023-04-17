Saint-Maximin went from August to February without starting a Premier League game for Newcastle after picking up a hamstring injury near the start of the season. But after recovering and earning his place back in the starting line-up, the French winger has been hit with another set-back.

The 26-year-old grabbed an assist in the 2-0 win against Manchester United and 5-1 win at West Ham before missing the 2-0 win at Brentford and 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa due to injury. Saint-Maximin claimed after the news of his injury broke that he would be ‘back soon’.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United reacts after missing a chance during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on April 02, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

But Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is ‘unsure’ if the player will be back in contention for Sunday’s crucial tie against Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park (2pm kick-off).

“We’ll have to wait and see,” Howe said on Saturday. “Hopefully, we’ll know more in the next few days.”

Saint-Maximin has spent time recovering in France over the past week, posting promising updates of him running and working on his rehabilitation via his Instagram account.

The Magpies No. 10 posted: “I miss everything so much. Let’s keep working to be back as soon as possible.”

Newcastle’s squad were given Sunday off following the defeat at Villa, during which Saint-Maximin posted another ‘recovery’ image along with the caption: “No days off.”