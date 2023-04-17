News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Met Office predicts possible 20C ‘heatwave’ to hit parts of UK
27 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
32 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
1 hour ago RSPCA call for investigation into Grand National horse deaths
2 hours ago Tributes paid to delivery driver killed by his own ‘stolen’ van
2 hours ago Royal College of Nursing warns of more strikes

Eddie Howe considers Newcastle United changes

Eddie Howe won’t be afraid to make changes to his Newcastle United starting XI after the club’s heaviest defeat of the season.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 17th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Howe’s team was beaten 3-0 by Aston Villa on Saturday. The defeat ended a run of five successive Premier League victories, and Manchester United yesterday took advantage of the loss and climbed into third place following a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Read More
Eddie Howe's verdict on Anthony Gordon's Newcastle United recall after surprise ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle are now preparing for Sunday’s home fixture against fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, beaten by Bournemouth on Saturday.

Most Popular

Howe – who was at a loss to explain the “uncharacteristic” performance from his team after the game – has demanded a strong “response” from his players.

Asked if there had been some harsh words in the dressing room after the final whistle at Villa Park, United’s head coach said: “I think (it was) a mixture, really. I spoke with the players, and gave my feelings. I always think those things should stay in-house.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I think the focus is on what our response will be. We need to make sure we’re not that team again.”

Howe has Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff pushing for recalls to the starting XI, while Allan Saint-Maximin – who has been getting treatment on a hamstring injury in France – could be available for the Tottenham game.

Newcastle United players after the final whistle at Villa Park.Newcastle United players after the final whistle at Villa Park.
Newcastle United players after the final whistle at Villa Park.

“No one is ever safe at any one time, as you consistently have to show you deserve to keep the shirt,” said Howe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“That’s what the game is about for me, in every moment, whether it’s training or a game. I’ve got a lot to think about.”

Related topics:Eddie HoweManchester UnitedAllan Saint-MaximinAston VillaPremier LeagueNottingham ForestTottenham Hotspur