Newcastle are now preparing for Sunday’s home fixture against fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, beaten by Bournemouth on Saturday.

Howe – who was at a loss to explain the “uncharacteristic” performance from his team after the game – has demanded a strong “response” from his players.

Asked if there had been some harsh words in the dressing room after the final whistle at Villa Park, United’s head coach said: “I think (it was) a mixture, really. I spoke with the players, and gave my feelings. I always think those things should stay in-house.

"I think the focus is on what our response will be. We need to make sure we’re not that team again.”

Howe has Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff pushing for recalls to the starting XI, while Allan Saint-Maximin – who has been getting treatment on a hamstring injury in France – could be available for the Tottenham game.

Newcastle United players after the final whistle at Villa Park.

“No one is ever safe at any one time, as you consistently have to show you deserve to keep the shirt,” said Howe.

