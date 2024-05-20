34-goal ex-Newcastle United man released by Derby County alongside ex-Sunderland ace

By Joe Buck
Published 20th May 2024, 08:00 BST
Derby County have released one former Newcastle United striker after they secured promotion to the Championship.

Derby County have confirmed that Dwight Gayle will leave the club as a free agent after the Rams published their retained list. Gayle joined Derby on a short-term deal in February after leaving Stoke City on a free a few weeks beforehand. 

The 34-year-old played just six times for the Rams, but scored three goals in that time to help their promotion bid. However, a hamstring injury means Gayle’s last appearance for the club came back in mid-March.

Paul Warne’s side were able to cope without the former Crystal Palace man as they finished second in League One behind Portsmouth to secure promotion and end a two-year spell in the third tier. During his time at St James’ Park, Gayle scored 34 goals for Newcastle United, including 23 in their 2016/17 Championship winning campaign.

Since leaving Tyneside in 2022, Gayle spent one and a half years at Stoke City, but scored just three times, including a brace against Sunderland in a 5-1 win for the Potters, before leaving to join Warne’s side.

Former Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane will join Gayle in leaving Pride Park as a free agent this summer. Martyn Waghorn, who can count Sunderland, Rangers, Leicester City and Wigan Athletic among his former employers, will also leave Derby on a free transfer.

Veteran goalkeeper Scott Loach, former Norwich City man Korey Smith and Joe Wildsmith, who was an ever-present for the Rams in the 2022/23 season, have also all been released by Derby County.

