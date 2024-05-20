Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derby County have released one former Newcastle United striker after they secured promotion to the Championship.

Derby County have confirmed that Dwight Gayle will leave the club as a free agent after the Rams published their retained list. Gayle joined Derby on a short-term deal in February after leaving Stoke City on a free a few weeks beforehand.

The 34-year-old played just six times for the Rams, but scored three goals in that time to help their promotion bid. However, a hamstring injury means Gayle’s last appearance for the club came back in mid-March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Warne’s side were able to cope without the former Crystal Palace man as they finished second in League One behind Portsmouth to secure promotion and end a two-year spell in the third tier. During his time at St James’ Park, Gayle scored 34 goals for Newcastle United, including 23 in their 2016/17 Championship winning campaign.

Since leaving Tyneside in 2022, Gayle spent one and a half years at Stoke City, but scored just three times, including a brace against Sunderland in a 5-1 win for the Potters, before leaving to join Warne’s side.

Former Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane will join Gayle in leaving Pride Park as a free agent this summer. Martyn Waghorn, who can count Sunderland, Rangers, Leicester City and Wigan Athletic among his former employers, will also leave Derby on a free transfer.