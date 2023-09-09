Watch more videos on Shots!

Newcastle have lost their last three league matches against Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton and will return to action on September 16 at home to Brentford (5:30pm kick-off). After that, The Magpies will make their Champions League return as they face AC Milan at the San Siro on September 19 (5:45pm kick-off).

And Saha - who made just shy of 300 Premier League appearances, including 11 during a loan spell at Newcastle - believes his former club should not be concerned by their shaky start to the new season.

“The setbacks are not a concern for Newcastle United after their defeats to Manchester City, [Liverpool] and Brighton, that’s the Premier League,” he said via Paddy Power . “The Champions League is the kind of step up that Newcastle are looking forward to, in the Premier League there is no easy game regardless of the size of the clubs and you have to have respect for all teams.

“Newcastle will learn from their mistakes, and it will help them over the season to become better and improve on results. There have only been four games in the season so there is nothing to get dramatic about.”

Newcastle have been drawn into what is being dubbed the ‘group of death’ in the Champions League this season as they face Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain following their trip to Milan.

It’s the first time Newcastle have been in the competition since the 2002-03 season.

“The Champions League is coming up soon and I’m sure a lot of energy and focus will be on this as a club after being out of the competition for so long,” Saha added.

“Even if they have to take it game by game in the Champions League, it will be a very interesting way to evaluate where they are as a team and as a squad.