As Newcastle have a week off from Premier League action, several of their players have been away representing their countries.

Here is how they have got on so far...

Brazil: Bruno Guimaraes & Joelinton

Bruno Guimaraes started in midfield for Brazil against Bolivia and put in an impressive performance as he grabbed an assist in a 5-1 World Cup qualifier win.

His Newcastle team-mate Joelinton replaced him in the closing stages of the match to earn his third Brazil cap.

Next up for the Magpies duo is another World Cup qualifier match against Peru in Lima on Wednesday.

They then face a quick turnaround to be ready for Newcastle’s return to Premier League action against Brentford on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).

Brazil's forward Raphinha (C) celebrates with teammates forward Richarlison (L) and midfielder Bruno Guimaraes after scoring a goalduring the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Brazil and Bolivia at the Jornalista Edgar ProenÃ§a 'Mangueirao' stadium, in Belem, state of Para, Brazil, on September 8, 2023. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Slovakia: Martin Dubravka

Martin Dubravka started for Slovakia as they were beaten 1-0 by Portugal in their Euro 2024 qualifier match in Bratislava.

The Newcastle goalkeeper was on the reciving end of a strong challenge from Cristiano Ronaldo but was able to continue as the Portuguese star escaped with a booking.

Slovakia host Liechtenstein on Monday.

Paraguay: Miguel Almiron

Miguel Almiron played the full match as Paraguay drew 0-0 at home to Peru in their World Cup qualifier. The winger missed a good opportunity to win the match before suffering a muscle cramp in the closing stages of the match that left him in some discomfort.

The 29-year-old will be assess further ahead of the match against Venezuela but manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto played down any injury concerns.

Miguel Almiron of Paraguay battles for possession with Miguel Trauco of Peru during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Paraguay and Peru at Antonio Aranda Stadium on September 07, 2023 in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)

England: Kieran Trippier & Callum Wilson

Both Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier are expected to be named in the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifer against Ukraine tonight as well as the 150th anniversary match against Scotland on Tuesday.

Sweden: Alexander Isak

The Newcastle striker will face Estonia on Saturday and Austria on Tuesday in Sweden’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Sweden currently sit third in their group having lost two of their opening three qualifying matches.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in action against Belgium last week.

Switzerland: Fabian Schar

Fabian Schar seems to have shaken off an injury concern following the Brighton & Hove Albion defeat as Switzerland prepare to take on Kosovo on Saturday before hosting Andorra on Tuesday.

Italy: Sandro Tonali

Newcastle summer signing Sandro Tonali returns to senior international action for Italy as they face North Macedonia away on Saturday before hosting Ukraine on Tuesday night.

Italy are in the same qualifying group as England, whom they face during the next international break on October 17.

Newcastle United new signing Sandro Tonali. session at Centro di Preparazione Olimpica on June 15, 2023 in Tirrenia, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)

Scotland: Elliot Anderson

Elliot Anderson was called-up to the Scotland senior squad for the first time as they looked to continue their fine qualifying form.

The Newcastle midfielder trained with Steve Clarke’s side before withdrawing from the squad due to injury. Scotland went on to beat Cyprus 3-0 without Anderson to remain top of their qualifying group.

England Under-20s: Lewis Hall

Lewis Hall has been with England Under-20s this week for a training camp. Although no games will be played, it will still prove to be an internationa break to remember for the 19-year-old as he was called-up to train with Gareth Southgate’s England senior squad at St George’s Park.

England Under-19s: Lewis Miley

17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley came off the bench as England were beaten 1-0 by Germany in Spain on Wednesday.

They face Switzerland on Saturday.

Republic of Ireland Under-21s: Alex Murphy