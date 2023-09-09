Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle have a number of players away on international duty at the moment ahead of the return to Premier League action against Brentford on September 16 (5:30pm kick-off).

Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Sandro Tonali, Alexander Isak, Miguel Almiron, Martin Dubravka and Fabian Schar are all currently away with their respective countries. Elliot Anderson was also called-up to the Scotland squad but was forced to withdraw after picking up an injury in training.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anderson has since returned to Newcastle having missed the opportunity to earn his first senior cap.

During a training session on Friday morning, Newcastle’s players were put through their paces with a rugby-inspired warm-up ahead of the Rugby World Cup opener between France and New Zealand on Friday night.

And one of the players involved and one the grass was right-back Emil Krafth. The Swedish defender has not played a competitive game since his serious ACL injury picked up last August but is closing in on a return.

A month ago, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said Krafth was ‘four-to-six weeks’ away from a return to training. Krafth has now been pictured with the ball back at his feet in training at Darsley Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Krafth has been omitted from Newcastle’s Champions League group stage squad with the first match set to take place against AC Milan at the San Siro on September 19 (5:45pm kick-off).

Two players not pictured in training on Friday were Joe Willock and Sven Botman. Both players are currently recovering from their respective injuries.

Botman missed Newcastle’s previous match at Brighton & Hove Albion after suffering an ankle injury against Liverpool. It is hoped he will be back available for the match against Brentford but he remains a doubt.

Joe Willock hasn’t featured for Newcastle since May following a serious hamstring injury but has now suffered a set-back in the form of an Achilles injury. The midfielder is set to be out until late October.