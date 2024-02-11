46-game ex-Newcastle United star makes shock return to football six years after last match
Former Newcastle United defender Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa has returned to club football after six years away from the senior game. The French international left Tyneside after just one-and-a-half seasons with the club back in 2014 after initially joining as part of Newcastle’s January 2013 ‘French Revolution’.
After leaving Newcastle, Yanga-Mbiwa moved to Roma initially on-loan before joining on a permanent basis. He lasted just six months there, however, as he then moved to Lyon in what was his last professional club.
His last senior and competitive appearance for the Ligue 1 side came back in December 2017 with his last game at any level coming in 2020, however, he is now back with French fifth-division side Istres FC. Istres have only ever had one season in France’s top-flight and were relegated down seven divisions a decade ago due to financial troubles.
Speaking about his return to football, the 34-year-old said: “The project is interesting and I wanted to get back into the field. I will bring my experience and pass it on to young people.”