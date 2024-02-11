That moment came at a crucial time in the game with the hosts on level terms with Newcastle United and in the ascendency as they pushed for a winner. Speaking post-match, Espirito Santo was aggrieved that Taylor did not point to the spot nor did the technology overturn the decision: “We should have had a penalty.” He said. “I saw the replay over and over again. When you have the chance to see it on VAR, it's so obvious and that's why I don't understand [the decision]. I think [it's the defining moment] because we came from behind twice and that was a chance to take the lead. That was a decisive moment for sure.”