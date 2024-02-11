Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kieran Trippier has hailed Bruno Guimaraes’ performance at the City Ground as his two goals helped secure Newcastle United a vital win over Nottingham Forest. The Brazilian struck in each half to score his first goals since September and, along with a well taken goal by Fabian Schar, earn Newcastle a much needed three points on their travels.

It was Trippier’s cross that set up Guimaraes’ opener in Nottingham as he moved joint-top of this season’s Premier League assist charts alongside Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins. Trippier, who joined Newcastle in the same transfer window as the Brazilian, told Premier League Productions about the quality his teammate possesses and gave an insight into the first goal: "When Bruno plays further up he shows his magic,” Trippier said. “I'm delighted for him. The calmness he has brought to the team since he arrived has been brilliant.

"I think we did it before against Brentford. We try to come up with different ways of creating chances. A game can be decided by a set play."

Saturday night’s win moved Newcastle United into 7th place, albeit temporarily, and in with a strong chance of qualifying for European football again. The Magpies played in European competition for the first time in over a decade earlier this season - although they saw that Champions League campaign end prematurely at the group stage.

Eddie Howe’s side will be hoping to once again secure continental football and, like last season, may feel a win at the City Ground can be the catalyst for a strong finish to the season. Trippier, meanwhile, also shares those sentiments and believes that he and his teammates will benefit from a reduced schedule between now and May: "Never say never but it's going to be tough.” Trippier admitted. “It's been mixed emotions for us this season. It's about finishing the season strong. We have one game a week now and we're getting players back fit, which is very important for us."