It could be a busy summer window on Tyneside.

With the return of European football to St James’ Park becoming more and more likely as games go by, Newcastle United could have a very busy summer on their hands.

Both quality and depth will need to be added to Eddie Howe’s squad if they are to successfully balance the demands of domestic and European football next season.

Unsurprisingly, there have been plenty of players rumoured to be on the move to St James’ Park this summer - but which are likely to join and which players probably won’t be moving to Tyneside?

Here, we take a look at a host of players that have been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer and assess whether they are likely to join the club or not.

1 . Kieran Tierney (possible) Tierney is seemingly set to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer following a lack of game time this season. As a left-back who can play in the centre of defence, he ticks all the boxes required for a defensive addition this summer.

2 . Declan Rice (unlikely) Rice will be wanted by clubs across Europe this summer - but it seems that Arsenal are leading the way for his services.

3 . Joao Pedro (possible) Newcastle saw their efforts to sign Pedro stall last summer as he remained at Vicarage Road. Watford are facing the prospect of another season in the Championship and could be forced to offload some of their players this summer - with Pedro chief among their most prized assets.

4 . Harry Kane (unlikely) Kane's search for silverware could see him leave Spurs this summer - although there's no doubt Tottenham will demand a huge fee for his services. Whilst Newcastle have been mentioned as a potential destination, Kane will likely be playing his football at Old Trafford or the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season.

