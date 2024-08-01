Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have potentially been handed a big boost in their hopes of signing Wolves’ Pedro Neto this summer.

Gary O’Neil has revealed Wolves will not stand in Pedro Neto’s way if a ‘massive bid’ is submitted for the Portuguese international this summer. Neto has impressed greatly during his time at Molineux, although injury issues mean he has made just 41 Premier League appearances over the last three seasons.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from Wolves with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur among the clubs credited with an interest. A fee of around £60m has been reported to be enough to tempt Wolves into selling this summer, although no official bids have yet been received for Neto.

Speaking about the winger, and the reported transfer interest in him, O’Neil has revealed he is ‘hoping’ Neto remains at the club once the summer transfer window has closed on Friday 30 August, but has admitted that a ‘massive bid’ could tempt Wolves into selling the Portuguese international.

O’Neil told the Express and Star: “I know how good he is and how well he would do at a big club, but I want our team here to be unbelievably successful and I’m hoping he stays.

“There’s nothing going on at this moment from anybody, he’s in a good spot and I’ve spoken to him about how we’re going to play, how it suits him and the big part he’ll play in it. But of course, it can change really quickly if a massive bid comes in from a top club, then no-one will stand in Pedro’s way.

“It’s still my duty to him and everybody to make sure he’s ready to play for us. I’m confident that he will be here because we haven’t had anything that makes the club think he won’t be.

“But a lot of the business can be done late, even up to the last couple of hours, so until the window is closed there’s always a chance.”

Wolves have already lost their captain Maximilian Kilman this summer after he moved to West Ham to reunite with Julen Lopetegui. The Magpies will face O’Neil’s side in their fourth league game of the season on Sunday 15 September (4:30pm kick-off).