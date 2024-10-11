Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury against Everton.

Trippier was withdrawn after 71 minutes at Goodison Park and head coach Eddie Howe was questioned about the defender after the match.

“He said he felt something but you're going off gestures and actions,” Howe said. “He went down and felt his hamstring but I haven't spoken to him about that.”

After further analysis, Trippier is now set to miss Newcastle’s upcoming Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park on October 19 (3pm kick-off). Tino Livramento, who is currently away with England during the international break, is set to return to the starting line-up at right-back for the Brighton match.

The Magpies then have some important fixtures away to Chelsea and at home to Arsenal in the Premier League as well as a Carabao Cup last-16 match against Chelsea at St James’ Park. According to Mail Online, Trippier is likely to miss all of those matches with ‘at least a few weeks’ out.

There is no guarantee Trippier will be back before the November international break with a trip to Nottingham Forest on November 10 Newcastle’s last game before the two-week pause. Newcastle will also have to be mindful of the fact Trippier suffered what was initially thought to be a minor calf issue last season ended up ruling the 34-year-old out for over two months.

Trippier is into the final year of his contract at St James’ Park having signed for Newcastle from Atletico Madrid in January 2022. He has made 98 appearances for the club to date, scoring four goals.