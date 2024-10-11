Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes came off the bench to help Brazil to a 2-1 World Cup Qualifier win over Chile.

It was an important win for a Brazil team that had been struggling, with Guimaraes dropped from the starting line-up as a result. Eduardo Vargas gave Chile the lead inside two minutes before Igor Jesus levelled things up for Brazil on the stroke of half-time.

Guimaraes came on to replace Andre at half-time and played a key role in helping his country secure the win as he set up Luiz Henrique for a late winner. The victory sees Brazil climb up to fourth in the qualifying group ahead of next Wednesday’s match against Peru.

But here’s what the Brazilian media made of Guimaraes’ second-half substitute display in Chile.

Leading Brazilian sports outlet GloboEsporte gave Guimaraes a 6.5/10 rating with only the two goalscorers scoring more with 7/10.

For Guimaraes, their verdict was: “He came on to give more dynamism to the midfield, but seemed to struggle at the beginning. He improved as time went on, started exchanging passes with more speed and finished the game with an assist for Luiz Henrique. Not only for the pass, but for going up into the area and attracting the marking, leaving the Botafogo striker in a one-on-one situation.”

After being dropped from the starting line-up for the match, there’s a high chance Guimaraes will be reinstated for the Peru match given his second-half impact. His replacement in the side, Andre, and West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta also seemed to struggle with Paqueta receiving a yellow card which rules him out of the upcoming match.

Andre was given a 5/10 rating while Paqueta was slapped with a 4.5/10 rating.

“Another performance below expectations for the national team,” GloboEsporte wrote. “Even playing in another position. He received a yellow card after just two minutes and is out of the next match, against Peru.

“With the ball, he lacked precision at times, with silly passing errors without being able to provide the expected dynamics when moving the ball out.”