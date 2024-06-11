‘A joke’ - £52m Real Madrid starlet delivers five-word Bruno Guimaraes verdict

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bruno Guimaraes is currently preparing to represent Brazil at this summer’s Copa America.

Brazil will compete in this summer’s Copa America, a tournament that will be hosted in the USA. Brazil head into the competition as one of the favourites to triumph and will face Colombia, Costa Rica and Paraguay, a game that could see him come up against fellow Magpie Miguel Almiron, in the group stages.

Brazil were defeated in the final of the last Copa America by Argentina - in a match that was played at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. They will be keen to avenge that defeat this time round and Bruno Guimaraes will be one of the players tasked with helping Brazil lift their tenth title.

Taking to Instagram, Guimaraes posted photos of himself and his fellow teammates preparing for the tournament with a 3-2 friendly win over Mexico at Kyle Field in Texas. Underneath those photos, Guimaraes received praise from a whole host of players from around the world, including Endrick, one of Brazil’s most exciting prospects.

The 17-year-old, who scored his first senior goal for Brazil at Wembley back in March, is set to join Real Madrid for a fee that could be worth around £52m if all add-ons are met in a deal that was agreed way back in 2022. And commenting on Guimaraes’ post, Endrick wrote ‘O que joga é brincadeira’ which, when translated from Portuguese, reads: ‘What you play is a joke’.