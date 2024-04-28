Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder blasted the lack of leadership in his Sheffield United squad after they were beaten 5-1 by Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday.

The defeat confirmed The Blades’ relegation to the Championship with three games left to play. But the match got off to a good start for the visiting side as Anel Ahmedhodzic headed them in front inside the opening five minutes.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Alexander Isak then received Jacob Murphy’s splitting pass to level things up for Newcastle against the run of play as the sides went in at half-time level.

After the match, Wilder was quick to comment on Newcastle’s ‘world-class striker’.

“I thought they were outstanding [in the first half],” Wilder said about his players. “But towards the end of the half, a poor goal from our point of view where our two centre-halves need to see the run out and obviously a world-class striker tucked it away.”

Bruno Guimaraes headed Newcastle in front shortly after the restart before Isak made it 3-1 from the penalty spot. A Ben Osborn own goal quickly followed by another from substitute Callum Wilson saw Newcastle secure a comprehensive victory.

“Second half really is how it's been [this season],” Wilder added. “Physically they upped the tempo and turn the heat on us and, of course, we concede.

“Really poor from a leadership point of view yet again. We've gone 2-1 down then we go three, four and five really quickly which has happened too many times.

“When you look at the team sheet, [Ollie] Arblaster is our captain and he deserves it but after that we've not got a lot of players really with any sort of experience of any leadership skills.

“You need those skills and those leadership abilities when you're coming away in the position that we're in at a place like this [St James' Park].”

Sheffield United have conceded a 38-game Premier League record 97 goals this season with Newcastle responsible for 13 of those following on from the 8-0 win at Bramall Lane back in September.