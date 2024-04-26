Spurs lead race for £40m Newcastle United transfer target amid FFP battle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the race for one of Newcastle United’s main summer transfer targets.

The Magpies are currently formulating their plans for the summer transfer window as they look to boost several key areas across Eddie Howe’s squad. Despite a goalkeeper, centre-back and a versatile forward being high on the agenda, United are said to remain keen on a deal for Chelsea star and long-term target Conor Gallagher as his future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain. The former West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace loan star has been a consistent presence in the Blues side this season as they have endured mixed fortunes under Mauricio Pochettino. But a big decision over Gallagher’s future is lying in wait as he enters the final year of his current contract with his boyhood club the end of the season.

Speaking earlier this season, he said: "Obviously there is another year and a half left of my contract and I absolutely love playing with the manager. Playing almost every game has been incredible. Last season I was in and out the team and it wasn't this enjoyable. I just want to keep playing as much I can for Chelsea, keep trying to improve and try and be successful.”

Blues boss Pochettino is believed to be a keen admirer of Gallagher and has revealed he has already held discussions with the academy graduate about his future as the summer transfer window and the final year of his contract rapidly approaches.

He said: “If you want to ask me if I was talking with Conor about this situation, yes. Like all the players when some rumour happens, always it's good to have a good conversation with the player, like Ian Maatsen, or different players like this, Andrey Santos. I think always it's important for us, the coaches, to have very clear and very direct, honest conversations with the players. It's healthy to have these type of relationships. ‌I think he’s doing a fantastic job, he’s working well, he's helping the club and us and team-mates a lot. We are happy with his performances. He has an advantage because he knows the club, he knows the demands of the Premier League. We are so happy with him.”