Eddie Howe said it's 'absolute nonsense' to suggest Newcastle United's season is over following Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester City.

Two deflected strikes from Bernardo Silva in the first half saw Man City progress through to a record sixth consecutive FA Cup semi-final while Newcastle's long wait for silverware extended to at least 56 years.

The result leaves The Magpies out of all cup competitions with just the Premier League to focus on heading into the final two months of the campaign. Howe's side currently sit 10th in the table, two points off eighth and three off West Ham United in seventh, whom they play next at St James' Park after the international break.

"There's a huge amount to play for," Howe insisted. "If people say our season is over, it's absolute nonsense, as far as I'm concerned. We're trying to get our best form back to try and win."

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe. (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Reflecting on the defeat at the Etihad Stadium, Howe added: "We tried our very best to force them into mistakes, but they didn’t [make any]. They were very good. Conceding the two goals that we did didn’t help our cause.

“It was an uphill battle. We covered a lot of ground, but when we had our moments our last pass was lacking.

“The difference is their technical quality and their players who can get out of tight situations – it’s at the highest level. We’re trying to get to their level.