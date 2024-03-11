AC Milan and Juventus target 'open' to bargain move to Newcastle United
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United have reportedly been handed a boost in their pursuit of one key summer signing.
The Magpies are one of several clubs to have been heavily linked with a move for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly as he approaches the final months of his current deal with the Cherries. It was Magpies manager Eddie Howe that initially took Kelly to the South Coast during his time in charge at the Vitality Stadium and the talented defender has continued to enhance his reputation in recent years.
After helping Bournemouth bounce back from relegation at the first attempt in 2022, Kelly has continued to be a regular over the last two seasons - although there have been questions about his long-term future with the club after attempts to agree a new deal failed to reach a successful conclusions.
A whole host of clubs have been linked with a move for the former England Under-21 defender, with the likes of AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus all said to be showing an interest in Kelly as he reaches the final months of his current contract. However, a move to Newcastle and a reunion with his former manager would be an option Kelly would consider, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.
He told GiveMeSport: “Regarding Kelly, I think he would offer a budget option for Newcastle and could be a direction that the club moves in. I don’t think there’s anything set in stone at this point. But I know Kelly would be open to moving to a club like Newcastle.
"At this stage, I think it’s more about Newcastle understanding what they can and can’t do financially. That might mean waiting until a little bit later in the season to determine what kind of European football income, if any, is coming in, and then they’ll be able to firm up their summer plans.”