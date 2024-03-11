Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kieran Trippier won't be involved for Newcastle United at Chelsea this evening.

The 33-year-old right-back is out with a calf issue suffered during last weekend's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Former Chelsea academy star Tino Livramento is set to come into the side in Trippier's place.

The injury denies Trippier a shot at redemption after his stoppage time mistake allowed Chelsea Mykhailo Mudryk to equalise in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge back in December. Chelsea ended up winning the tie on penalties, with Trippier missing in the shootout.

The night was arguably Trippier's worst since he arrived at Newcastle.

Reflecting on his misjudged header which allowed Mudryk to pounce and make it 1-1 in the final minute of stoppage time, Trippier said: "It's one of those. The amount of times that I've headed the ball back to Popey [Nick Pope]. But the worst thing about it is as he crossed the ball, I couldn't see where the ball was because Fabby [Schar] was in front of me – I'm not blaming Fabby, by the way – and then it just skidded across the floor and I tried to just glance it back.

"The amount of times I've done that with Popey, I don't know how many times, but then again, it's just that split-second when you're going to head it back and then you want to make another decision and before you know it, Mudryk's on my tail and he's lightning.

“If it was anybody else, I don't think they would have got it." To make matters worse, Trippier's mistake came shortly after heavy defeats at Everton and Tottenham Hotspur which saw the right-back punished for a series of defensive errors.

"The lows are probably the December month, to be honest with you for me personally, for my performances," Trippier added. "I know I can do much better and hopefully I've turned a corner. Every player goes through that moment, it's just how you react to it.

"I don't actually know [what was going through my head]. It was a strange one, really. I was just making a mistake and then making another mistake.

"I think the break came at the right time and that gave me time to reflect and analyse why I was making those mistakes.

“As I do every game win, lose or draw, I always watch the games back and it's just going back to basics, really.