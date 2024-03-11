Chelsea receive unexpected fitness boost ahead of Newcastle United clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chelsea have received a major boost ahead of tonight’s game with Newcastle United after Carney Chukwuemeka was pictured in training. Chukwuemeka has made just five league appearances for the Blues this season after suffering a knee injury which kept him out from August to December.

The former Aston Villa man then returned to the team at the turn of the year, however, an ankle injury has meant he has not featured since their 4-2 defeat against Wolves at the beginning of February. Mauricio Pochettino wasn’t expected to have the midfielder at his disposal for tonight’s game, however, photos released by Chelsea have shown the 20-year-old training in the gym and back on the grass along with his teammates.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Chukwuemeka missed both the reverse fixture and Carabao Cup meeting with Newcastle United earlier this season but did feature as a substitute in their Premier League Summer Series clash out in Atlanta in pre-season.

Speaking about the various injury problems facing his side ahead of tonight’s game, Mauricio Pochettino revealed that he would be without Levi Colwill and Ben Chilwell who have joined an ever-growing list of injured players at Stamford Bridge. The Three Lions duo join Lesley Ugochukwu, Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, Reece James and Romeo Lavia as longer term absentees whilst Benoit Badiashile is also a major doubt for the game.

The 52-year-old also revealed that Conor Gallagher could miss out after struggling with a virus. He said: “Gallagher is not training because he has a virus. That is the news from the medical.

"He is not here in the last three days we were training. We will see tomorrow or Saturday if he can have the possibility to train. The problem is you lose weight and the energy is down."

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will be without Kieran Trippier after he suffered a calf injury during the win over Wolves last weekend. Trippier will also miss the game against Manchester City next weekend and won’t represent England in the upcoming international break.