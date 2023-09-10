Watch more videos on Shots!

Milan striker Olivier Giroud was forced off in the 26th minute of France’s 2-0 win over Republic of Ireland with an ankle injury.

The 36-year-old has been a crucial player for Milan since his arrival from Chelsea in 2021 and already has four goals in three Serie A appearances so far this season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Reflecting on his injury blow, Giroud told reporters after the match: “I don’t think it’s too serious.

“I will undergo tests, but I’m already hobbling a lot less. The medical situation at this moment in time is very reassuring.”

Following the injury, Giroud has withdrawn from the France squad and returned to Milan in preparation for the upcoming matches against city-rivals Inter Milan and the Champions League group stage opener against Newcastle.

In the meantime, he will be taking precautions to protect his ankle after suffering a similar injury during the 1-1 draw with Napoli in the Champions League quarter-final last season.

“It’s a bit unlucky, I will perhaps have to strap the ankle to strengthen it, but it hasn’t been bad these past weeks,” he added.

Newcastle will be hoping to have Sven Botman - a former target of Milan - back available for the match after the defender missed the 3-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last time out.