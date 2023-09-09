News you can trust since 1849
Leaked St James’ Park image ‘confirms’ Newcastle United signing of winger targeted by Man Utd & Liverpool

Newcastle United have completed another academy signing as former Birmingham City winger Trevan Sanusi joins the club.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 9th Sep 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read
Sanusi confirmed his departure from Birmingham City on Friday night having agreed to join Newcastle’s academy.

And an image of Sanusi at St James’ Park wearing a Newcastle shirt was shared on social media by ‘The Secret Scout’.

Confirming his departure from Birmingham, Sanusi wrote: “It’s the end of a chapter.“I want to take this opportunity to announce that I have decided to choose a new pathway in my development away from @bcfc . I want to thank all the staff, my teammates and supporters for their help throughout the last 11 years.“I wish all the best for @bcfc and will be forever thankful.”

Sanusi had teased his move to Newcastle over the summer through his social media activity and interaction with England Under-16s team-mate Leo Shahar, who has recently joined The Magpies’ academy.

After Shahar confirmed his departure from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sanusi responded: “Linkup soon...”

Shahar replied with the ‘eyes’ emoji in what appeared to be a clear hint that the pair would soon be team-mates at club level.

And once the right-back announced his arrival at Newcastle, Sanusi was once again quick to comment: “Toon Army.”

The 16-year-old, who was named on the bench in Birmingham City’s final Championship match of last season also attracted interest from Manchester United and Liverpool but has chosen Newcastle as his next destination.

Sanusi is set to link up with Newcastle’s Under-18s side for the 2023-24 season.

