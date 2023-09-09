Watch more videos on Shots!

Van Dijk served his one-match suspension as a result of his straight red card for a challenge on Alexander Isak during Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park last month. But the Dutch defender has been handed an additional one-match suspension and fined £100,000 after admitting he acted in an improper manner and used abusive and insulting words towards match official John Brooks.

An FA statement confirmed the 32-year-old had breached FA Rule E3.1 during the match at St James’ Park.

The statement read: “The defender admitted that he acted in an improper manner and used abusive and insulting words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute, and the sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp protested the decision to send Van Dijk off after the match. It was the Dutch defender’s first dismissal in 225 appearances for The Reds.

“There is no active contact from Virgil van Dijk,” Klopp said. “It is just going for the ball and on the way there, he made contact.

”For this contact, getting three games, oh my God, unbelievable.”

