Milan had the vast majority of the chances with Newcastle taking until stoppage time to register a shot on target in the match. But ultimately the spoils were shared in the group stage match.

But for Milan, drawn into a ‘group of death’ with Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, it will be seen as a huge missed opportunity after dropping points in their easiest match on paper.

A large number of fans on social media were calling for the club to sack manager Stefano Pioli, with the 5-1 derby humiliation to rivals Inter Milan still fresh in their minds.

Following the match, a number of Milan fans were left unimpressed by Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side.

@ACMClubGlasgow tweeted: “Not the result we wanted or needed against a very average Newcastle team.”

@TotallyACMILAN wrote: “Lucky newcastle, they don’t do anything in 90minutes just one shot from Longstaff.”

Another supporter said: “PATHETIC!!! Can’t beat the worst team in the group, at home, especially one that’s playing in Europe after decades! 4th place in the UCL group.”

One posted: “Wasted opportunity against a below average team and manager.”

And another commented: “Newcastle didn’t even show up, it’s pointless being disappointed in something that won’t change.”

Still, there were some Milan fans that were willing to give Newcastle some credit.

@GBMOW94_ said: “I won’t lie, Newcastle defense is a solid wall, but also , Milan’s attackers are not strong enough to take down the wall! At the end, point better than nothing, Forza Milan.”