AC Milan issue classy statement as Newcastle United confirm Sandro Tonali transfer
AC Milan have thanked new Newcastle United signing Sandro Tonali for "three splendid years" at the club.
AC Milan have sent a classy message to their former midfielder Sandro Tonali.
The 23-year-old midfielder today joined Newcastle United in a deal understood to be worth around £55million to the Serie A club.
"First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United, because they're giving me a huge opportunity for my career," said Tonali, who has signed an "initial" five-year deal at St James's Park.
"I want to repay all the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have.
"I'm really excited about playing at St James' Park. I can't wait to fee the warmth of the fans."
Milan thanked Tonali – who joined them from Brescia, initially on loan, three years ago – for his service.
In a short statement on their official website, Milan added: "AC Milan announces the sale of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle United.
"The club thanks the midfielder for the three splendid years together, and wishes him the very best in his professional and personal future."
Tonali is due on Tyneside this week following the elimination last week of Italy from the European Under-21 Championship.