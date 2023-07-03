News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

AC Milan issue classy statement as Newcastle United confirm Sandro Tonali transfer

AC Milan have thanked new Newcastle United signing Sandro Tonali for "three splendid years" at the club.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read

AC Milan have sent a classy message to their former midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The 23-year-old midfielder today joined Newcastle United in a deal understood to be worth around £55million to the Serie A club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United, because they're giving me a huge opportunity for my career," said Tonali, who has signed an "initial" five-year deal at St James's Park.

Most Popular

"I want to repay all the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have.

"I'm really excited about playing at St James' Park. I can't wait to fee the warmth of the fans."

Milan thanked Tonali – who joined them from Brescia, initially on loan, three years ago – for his service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club tweeted: "It’s been a great ride. All the best, Sandro."

In a short statement on their official website, Milan added: "AC Milan announces the sale of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle United.

"The club thanks the midfielder for the three splendid years together, and wishes him the very best in his professional and personal future."

Tonali is due on Tyneside this week following the elimination last week of Italy from the European Under-21 Championship.