Newcastle United are set for a massive financial windfall following last season's impressive campaign on the field.

The Premier League is yet to publish the details of its payments to clubs for the 2022/23 campaign.

Newcastle banked a total of more than £126.6million from the 2021/22 season, when the club finished 11th in the division. This figure includes prize money, TV broadcast payments and central commercial revenues.

This figure was made up of an equal share payment, from domestic and overseas TV deals, of £80.7million, a merit payment of £20.6million for their final position, £18.6million in "facility fees" – and an equal share of commercial income, which brought in an additional £6.8million.

The club finished fourth, and also had more live games, last season.

The Mirror have estimated the figures for the 2023/24 campaign.

According to these totals, the club is set to bank £163.4million from the Premier League, which would be an increase of £36.8million.

Champions Manchester City are set for a £170million windfall, according to the report, followed by Arsenal (£167.8million) and Manchester United (£165.5million).

Relegated Southampton banked the lowest figure of £128.2m.

Transfer spending

United, 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund following a late-2021 takeover, are constrained in the transfer market by Financial Fair Play rules.

And the increased Premier League payment, plus Champions League qualification, will strengthen Newcastle's hand in the transfer market.

The club's run to the Carabao Cup final in February also brought in more revenue.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has spoken about the club's summer transfer budget. (Pic: Getty Images)

Howe was asked about the size of the club's summer budget following transfer talks late last month.

"I don’t think a budget is ever outlined, because there’s always so many variables to it, but we certainly know where we stand," said United's head coach.

"Well, when you’re sat in my shoes, it (the budget) is never as big as you want it to be. Financial Fair Play, as I always say, will impact what we do this summer.

"Certainly, without Champions League football, it would have been very difficult for us to have done much in the transfer market at all. The fact we have that has given us a bit of a lift."

AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali has been with Italy's Under-21 squad ahead of his Newcastle United transfer. (Pic: Getty Images)

United are set to complete the signing of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali in a deal worth more than £55million.