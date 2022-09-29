According to Calciomercate, AC Milan will go ‘all out’ to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja in January, despite great interest from England’s top-flight in the Blues man.

Both Newcastle and Everton were linked with a move for Broja in the summer but Chelsea, then under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel, opted to keep the Albanian at the club.

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has been linked with a move to AC Milan in January. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Broja, 21, rose to prominence following a good season with Southampton last campaign but is yet to score in six appearances for the Blues this season.

According to the report, as picked up by HITC, Milan view Broja as an ideal man to ‘elevate’ their attacking options alongside Rafael Leao and Alexis Saelemakers with former Premier League stars Olivier Giroud, Divock Origi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic acting as deputies.