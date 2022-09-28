Newcastle United provide injury update as youngster trains with first-team ahead of Fulham clash

The international break has now concluded as Newcastle count the cost of multiple injury concerns.

Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes both withdrew early from international duty after picking up injuries whilst Chris Wood was substituted during New Zealand’s clash with Australia after suffering a rib injury.

Guimaraes and Wood aren’t expected to be absent for too long, however, it could be a couple of games before supporters see Isak back in-action.

Unsurprisingly, none of the trio were pictured in training with the club on Wednesday afternoon as Eddie Howe put his squad through their paces ahead of Saturday’s trip to Craven Cottage.

Kieran Trippier, who didn’t make an appearance under Gareth Southgate during the break, was the only one of Newcastle’s six international representatives to feature in the training gallery posted by the club.

Curiously, only Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Targett joined Trippier as first-team representatives in the photos released by the club.

Kieran Trippier was the only international representative pictured in Newcastle United training (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Also featuring prominently in the photos was Under-21’s star Joe White as he continues to train with the first-team after impressing for Elliot Dickman’s youngsters.

White, who is beginning to make his recovery from an injury that prematurely ended his season last year, is impressing at the club and recently signed a new three-year deal with the Magpies.

Speaking recently about his exposure to Howe’s first-team methods, White said: "Eddie’s the best, really, he’s the reason I signed the contract in January.

"He spoke to me a lot, and he’s a massive help to everybody. Especially the guys who have been with him the longest, like Matt Ritchie with Bournemouth. They sing his praises, but I have nothing but kind words to say about him."

Joe White was also pictured training with the first-team (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

White has yet to feature for the senior side in a competitive game but did feature in friendlies against Rotherham United and Burton Albion last season before being named on the bench to face Manchester United at Old Trafford by Steve Bruce.