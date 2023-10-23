AC Milan ‘unofficial’ response to Sandro Tonali allegations after £52m Newcastle United transfer
AC Milan have broken their silence on the situation involving Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.
Tonali, who joined Newcastle United from AC Milan for an Italian record £52million in the summer, is under investigation for alleged illegal betting offences. If found guilty, the midfielder could be facing a lengthy ban from football.
Following the allegations and investigation, Tonali’s former manager delivered a message of support for the player during a press conference.
"We were surprised and shocked by this situation," Pioli said. "I only know what you have written in the papers as there is still nothing official. Clearly, our thoughts are with Sandro, who was our player until very recently.
“I do not want to judge him on what he might have done. I would like to judge him on how he faces and manages to overcome this moment, for the desire he will have to transform this negative situation into something positive and perhaps set an example for others to learn from.
“If I cared for Sandro before - I now care for him 10 times as much. I will always be at his side and try to help him. I don't feel it is right at this moment to say anything more."
The allegations against Tonali span his time at AC Milan but the Serie A side claim to have had no knowledge of the situation prior to the investigation probe.
Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani said via DAZN: "All the AC Milan fans love Sandro. We read the news like you. We have no other communications.
“We're waiting to see what will happen. It seems like it's a widespread phenomenon."