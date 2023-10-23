Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle head into the match at St James’ Park (8pm kick-off) looking to extend their eight game unbeaten run in all competitions. Over the weekend, The Magpies beat Crystal Palace 4-0 thanks to goals from Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon, Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson.

Newcastle have a number of injury concerns heading into Wednesday’s match while UEFA rules also prevent others from being involved.

Here is Newcastle’s current injury/unavailable list and potential return dates...

Sandro Tonali (under investigation)

Sandro Tonali came off the bench during Newcastle’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday to a warm reception amid an investigation into alleged illegal betting. If found guilty, the 23-year-old is likely to be handed a lengthy ban.

While Tonali is eligible to play in the Premier League while the investigation is still ongoing, UEFA may adopt a different approach.

Expected return: TBC

Sven Botman (knee)

Dutch defender Sven Botman has missed the last five matches and could still be out for another two weeks despite it initially being claimed he would be back involved after the international break.

The 23-year-old has made good progress during the break before Howe said his player still has some work to do in order to be back in the first-team picture.

Expected return: Borussia Dortmund (A) - 07/11

Emil Krafth (ACL/unavailable)

Emil Krafth was left out of Newcastle’s Champions League squad as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

But the right-back has made good progress in the past few weeks after returning to training and even playing for the Under-21s. He is technically fit and available for selection but may require time to get back up to speed.

Expected return: Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) - 28/10

Mark Gillespie (unavailable)

Newcastle’s fourth choice goalkeeper has been left out of Newcastle’s Champions League squad for the group stage matches.

Expected return: Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) - 28/10

Matt Ritchie (unavailable)

Ritchie is yet to feature for Newcastle so far this season despite the club triggering an extension in the summer. He has been left out of the Champions League squad.

Expected return: Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) - 28/10

Javier Manquillo (unavailable)

Another player left out of the Champions League squad and yet to feature this season.

Expected return: Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) - 28/10

Joe Willock (Achilles)

Joe Willock hasn’t featured for Newcastle since May and still faces time on the sidelines following an Achilles injury.

He is back in full training with Newcastle but will need some time to get back up to speed and ready to play in the first team.

Willock initially picked up a hamstring injury last season before suffering a set-back in his recovery with a fresh Achilles injury.

Expected return: Manchester United (A) - 01/11

Harvey Barnes (foot)

Harvey Barnes is set to be on the sidelines with a foot injury until 2024 after being taken off at Sheffield United last month. The 25-year-old doesn’t require surgery but Eddie Howe has said the winger will not return to training until late December and will require longer before being back available for selection.