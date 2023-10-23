Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sports psychologist Dr Ian Mitchell will become Newcastle United’s new head of psychology on November 21, once he leaves his role at the Football Association of Wales. The club confirmed the appointment last week.

It comes while £52million summer signing Tonali is under investigation for alleged offences relating to illegal betting on football. If found guilty, the 23-year-old Newcastle midfielder could be facing a lengthy ban.

But Magpies boss Eddie Howe was quick to clarify that the new head of psychology appointment had been in the pipeline for some time, and is not a reactive appointment to Tonali’s situation - though the player is likely to benefit from Dr Mitchell’s arrival as he navigates a difficult period in his career.

“[The appointment] is part of what we need to do [for Tonali],” Howe told The Gazette. “It’s something we take seriously, our role in trying to help players.

“This appointment has been in the pipeline for a long, long time and it’s something we’ve been keen to add to our services not just for the first-team but for the women’s team, the academy, the staff. It’s a big moment for us.”

Dr Mitchell played football professionally with Hereford United before working in a sports psychology role at Sheffield United and Swansea City as well as with the Wales and England national teams.

As Tonali awaits a verdict into the alleged betting offences, Howe’s message to protect and look after the player is clear.

“It’s absolutely crucial, Sandro’s welfare,” Howe added. “It’s very easy for people to forget how young he is and the changes he’s had in his life coming from Italy to England.

“That’s hard enough to deal with and now he has this situation. As a football club, straight away it was; put our arms around him, protect him and give him the love and support he needs to find solutions to the problems he’s had.