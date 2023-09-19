Newcastle United make three changes v AC Milan as 16-year-old handed shock call-up
Newcastle United have made three changes to the side that beat Brentford on Saturday for their Champions League opener at AC Milan.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sandro Tonali starts against his former club at the San Siro as Elliot Anderson drops to the bench while Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak come into the side for Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes, who also drop to the bench.
With Newcastle able to name a 12 player bench in the Champions League, some surprise call-ups to the squad were made with 17-year-old Lewis Miley being named in the matchday squad for the first time this season along with veteran defender Paul Dummett.
There was also a surprise first-team call-up for 16-year-old goalkeeper Aiden Harris as third choice goalkeeper on Tuesday evening with Martin Dubravka dropping out of the squad and Loris Karius also named on the bench for the first time this campaign.
NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Tonali; Murphy, Gordon, Isak
Subs: Karius, Harris, Dummett, Lascelles, Wilson, Targett, Barnes, Hall, Livramento, Almiron, Anderson, Miley
The match is Newcastle’s first in the Champions League in over 20 years as they face the seven-time European Champions Milan for the first time in their history.
3,900 Newcastle fans are in attendance at the San Siro for their first European away day in over a decade. They also face trips to Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage.